Furlough, job losses and future returns

Diageo (DGE) has revealed an improved trading outlook for the spirits giant’s June 2021 year-end, achieved despite unprecedented commercial disruption to its sector (with the exception of prohibition in the US). The group’s shares have shed 18.2 per cent of their value over the past 12 months, following on from their all-time high recorded midway through August 2019.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe