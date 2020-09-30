MenuSearch

Join us now

Taking Stock 

Furlough, job losses and future returns

Mark Robinson

Furlough, job losses and future returns

Diageo (DGE) has revealed an improved trading outlook for the spirits giant’s June 2021 year-end, achieved despite unprecedented commercial disruption to its sector (with the exception of prohibition in the US). The group’s shares have shed 18.2 per cent of their value over the past 12 months, following on from their all-time high recorded midway through August 2019.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Taking Stock

  1. California dreaming – a contrarian view on fossil fuels

  2. The surest investment in electric motoring

  3. Walmart targets Amazon

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Ten runaway blue-chips

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Three companies that remain buying opportunities

  3. Company News 

    IWG stares down landlords with insolvency threat

  4. Ideas Farm 

    Fund managers' favourite health stocks

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: US Presidential debate farce, Compass lockdown worries, Shell, William Hill & more

More on Taking Stock

Taking Stock 

California dreaming – a contrarian view on fossil fuels

The experience of the 'Sunshine State' highlights the difficulty of transitioning to clean energy on a grand scale

Mark Robinson

Taking Stock 

The surest investment in electric motoring

Investors intent on tapping into the growth of electric motoring may be looking at the wrong technology

Mark Robinson

Taking Stock 

Walmart targets Amazon

The world's biggest bricks-and-mortar retailer appears to have the world's biggest online retailer in its sights – or is it a case of damage limitation?

Mark Robinson

Taking Stock 

How to double your money

The Rule of 72 does not take account of inflation, nor execution costs, but it does highlight why 'time is your friend, impulses your enemy'.

Mark Robinson

Taking Stock 

Buffett ditches banks in favour of gold

The latest regulatory filing by Berkshire Hathaway has cast further doubt on the resilience of the US banking sector

Mark Robinson

More from Comment

The Trader 

Market Outlook: US Presidential debate farce, Compass lockdown worries, Shell, William Hill & more

Traders remain wary of lockdown risks with London shares off colour again

Market Outlook: US Presidential debate farce, Compass lockdown worries, Shell, William Hill & more

Economic Indicators 

Low rates: who's to blame?

If you want somebody to blame for nugatory returns on your savings, look to the government

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equity markets hungover ahead of Presidential debate + Brexit breakthrough?

Market Outlook: Equity markets hungover ahead of Presidential debate + Brexit breakthrough?

Comment 

Landlord income looks set to be stifled further

After improving during the third quarter, the slow reintroduction of lockdown measures could mean retail rent collection rates take another dive

Emma Powell

Simon Thompson 

Three companies that remain buying opportunities

A trio of promising companies have updated investors on their latest developments and each still represents a buying opportunity

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now