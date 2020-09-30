MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: US Presidential debate farce, Compass lockdown worries, Shell, William Hill & more

Market Outlook: US Presidential debate farce, Compass lockdown worries, Shell, William Hill & more

By Neil Wilson

Staying up for the first Presidential debate would hardly have been worth it. Unedifying is the best word to describe. Biden held his own and the president missed his chance, mainly by talking over his rival at any opportunity; he did not allow Biden enough rope to hang himself. Race featured prominently, but Trump only played to his base. This was the disruptive, abrasive Twitter Trump. We await to see whether the spectacle has had any impact on the up to one in ten voters yet to make up their minds. As grandpa Wilson would have said, I hae ma doots. And as I keep saying, what matters will be turnout in key battleground states and for this Trump needs it to be as rancorous as possible to energise his base. There is talk Biden won’t want to do more debates – that would be a mistake and make him look worse than he does after a relatively successful outing for the Democrat nominee, given the low expectations.  

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Equity markets hungover ahead of Presidential debate + Brexit breakthrough?

  2. Market Outlook: Risk appetite resurfaces, HSBC shares soar, William Hill deal details out & more

  3. Market Outlook: Mixed start for European equities, dollar retreats, Boohoo, Shaftesbury & more

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Ten runaway blue-chips

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Three companies that remain buying opportunities

  3. Company News 

    IWG stares down landlords with insolvency threat

  4. Ideas Farm 

    Fund managers' favourite health stocks

  5. Half Year Results 

    Synairgen partners with Clinigen on the road to approval

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equity markets hungover ahead of Presidential debate + Brexit breakthrough?

Despite a decent session overnight in the US, equities in London have given back some of their recent gains as covid cases continue to rise

Market Outlook: Equity markets hungover ahead of Presidential debate + Brexit breakthrough?

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Risk appetite resurfaces, HSBC shares soar, William Hill deal details out & more

Market Outlook: Risk appetite resurfaces, HSBC shares soar, William Hill deal details out & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Mixed start for European equities, dollar retreats, Boohoo, Shaftesbury & more

Market Outlook: Mixed start for European equities, dollar retreats, Boohoo, Shaftesbury & more

The Trader 

Waiting for DX to deliver again

Waiting for DX to deliver again

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equity markets continue September slide, Cineworld, National Express & more

Market Outlook: Equity markets continue September slide, Cineworld, National Express & more

More from Comment

Taking Stock 

Furlough, job losses and future returns

With rising job losses, index values may finally start to reflect the wider economy

Mark Robinson

Economic Indicators 

Low rates: who's to blame?

If you want somebody to blame for nugatory returns on your savings, look to the government

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Equity markets hungover ahead of Presidential debate + Brexit breakthrough?

Market Outlook: Equity markets hungover ahead of Presidential debate + Brexit breakthrough?

Comment 

Landlord income looks set to be stifled further

After improving during the third quarter, the slow reintroduction of lockdown measures could mean retail rent collection rates take another dive

Emma Powell

Simon Thompson 

Three companies that remain buying opportunities

A trio of promising companies have updated investors on their latest developments and each still represents a buying opportunity

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now