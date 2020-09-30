Market Outlook: US Presidential debate farce, Compass lockdown worries, Shell, William Hill & more

Staying up for the first Presidential debate would hardly have been worth it. Unedifying is the best word to describe. Biden held his own and the president missed his chance, mainly by talking over his rival at any opportunity; he did not allow Biden enough rope to hang himself. Race featured prominently, but Trump only played to his base. This was the disruptive, abrasive Twitter Trump. We await to see whether the spectacle has had any impact on the up to one in ten voters yet to make up their minds. As grandpa Wilson would have said, I hae ma doots. And as I keep saying, what matters will be turnout in key battleground states and for this Trump needs it to be as rancorous as possible to energise his base. There is talk Biden won’t want to do more debates – that would be a mistake and make him look worse than he does after a relatively successful outing for the Democrat nominee, given the low expectations.

