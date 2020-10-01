Fighting the Fed

'Don’t fight the Fed' is one of the oldest sayings in finance. It is telling us to hold onto shares right now, because the Fed seems determined to reflate the economy.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Chris Dillow
On beliefs about beliefs
Share price movements depend upon much more than real-world events – which is why investors need a lot of different skills
Chris Dillow