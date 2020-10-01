MenuSearch

Join us now

Chris Dillow 

Fighting the Fed

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow
Fighting the Fed

'Don’t fight the Fed' is one of the oldest sayings in finance. It is telling us to hold onto shares right now, because the Fed seems determined to reflate the economy.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Chris Dillow

  1. On beliefs about beliefs

  2. Buying warning

  3. Twin peaks

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Four Bargain Shares buying opportunities

  2. Ideas Farm 

    Fund managers' favourite UK stocks

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Three companies that remain buying opportunities

  4. Stock Screens 

    Ten runaway blue-chips

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks up, Rolls-Royce down on rights issue, Halfords, Kingfisher & more

More on Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

On beliefs about beliefs

Share price movements depend upon much more than real-world events – which is why investors need a lot of different skills

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Buying warning

Foreign investors have been big buyers of US shares recently. Historically, this has been a sign that the market is heading for a fall.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Twin peaks

Defensive and speculative stocks have both done well recently. This is unusual, and it might not last.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Monopoly in question

Investors are betting that the US's giant firms will continue to grow strongly. This is a risky bet.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow 

Emerging markets' dollar boost

A weaker US dollar is good for emerging markets. There are also other reasons to buy them.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

More from Comment

Phil Oakley 

Index tracking has failed UK stock market investors

The case for tracking the UK stock market is weak, which makes it one for diligent stockpickers

Phil Oakley

Mr Bearbull 

Same old, same old

The launch of a Warren Buffett-style investment trust prompts bigger questions for retail investors

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

The Editor 

In the shadow of debt

Save the economy. Everything else can wait

Rosie Carr

No Free Lunch 

Small voices

Dilution, AGM dissent and a nod towards private investors

Paul Jackson

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 5-9 Oct

The post-lockdown economic recovery is running out of steam, next week's numbers could show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now