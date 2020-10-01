Four Bargain Shares buying opportunities

Avingtrans’ (AVG:282p), management team, led by chief executive Steve McQuillan and finance director Steven King, have an enviable track record of acquiring and turning round loss making businesses before selling them on, the reason why I backed them in my 2017 Bargain Shares Portfolio. The engineering company designs, manufactures and supplies original equipment, systems and after-market services to the energy and medical sectors.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
Three companies that remain buying opportunities
A trio of promising companies have updated investors on their latest developments and each still represents a buying opportunity
Simon Thompson