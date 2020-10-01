In the shadow of debt

Office for National Statistics data this week revealed the extent to which the UK economy has been blown off course by coronavirus, with a contraction of 20 per cent in the first half of the year, a bigger decline than any previously recorded and than any suffered by other major economies.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
The Editor
Services disrupted
Weakened businesses may not survive second time around
Rosie Carr