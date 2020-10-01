Market Outlook: Stocks up, Rolls-Royce down on rights issue, Halfords, Kingfisher & more

Stock market bulls got the signal they needed from US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said the White House was serious about doing a deal with House Democrats on a stimulus package. Nevertheless, no agreement was reached after talks between Mnuchin and Nancy Pelosi. The Democrats pulled a vote on their $2.2tn package; the White House has come up with a $1.5tn counteroffer. Stimulus is coming, the question really is only when - a deal before the election still looks difficult. Meanwhile end of month and end of quarter flows likely had a positive impact after a soft September.
