On beliefs about beliefs

Stock markets fell last week because of fears of a second waves of the pandemic. So we are told. You can be forgiven for finding this odd. We’ve all been warned for months that such a wave was likely. So why does the market seem to have been surprised by this?
Chris Dillow
Buying warning
Foreign investors have been big buyers of US shares recently. Historically, this has been a sign that the market is heading for a fall.
Chris Dillow