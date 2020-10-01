On beliefs about beliefs

Stock markets fell last week because of fears of a second waves of the pandemic. So we are told. You can be forgiven for finding this odd. We’ve all been warned for months that such a wave was likely. So why does the market seem to have been surprised by this?

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe