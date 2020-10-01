Same old, same old

When you are running an investment fund that has skinned its benchmark index and you are trading on arguably the best-known name in investment, why wouldn’t you want to cash in on this? This is basically what a small investment manager is doing by launching an investment trust whose chief sales pitch is that it apes the style of the great Warren Buffett.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe