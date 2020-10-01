Small voices

Earlier this month, a report looked at how the UK’s large institutional investors had voted across 4,147 resolutions in 210 of the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 AGMs held during the first six months of 2020. The data was provided by Proxy Insight and analysed by FTI Consulting. As well as the traditional focus on directors, and the level and structure of executive pay, it noted that asset managers had placed dilution under more scrutiny in 2019 – although these new-found concerns evaporated this year, eclipsed by the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe