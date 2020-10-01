MenuSearch

Trading momentum in the gambling sector

By Michael Taylor

William Hill (LSE: WMH) revealed last week that the company had been the recipient of two separate cash proposals from both Apollo Management International and Caesars Entertainment. This stoked the price up over 40 per cent on the day from 220p to 312p. Other gambling stocks also began to move such as 888 (LSE: 888) and Flutter Entertainment (LSE: FLTR). Whenever there is a takeover in a specific sector, the market anticipates there is more value to be unlocked within other industries. This is the cheerleader effect in action, which is also known as the group attractiveness effect; the cheerleader effect is the cognitive bias that sees us believe individuals are more attractive when they are in a group rather than alone.

