Market Outlook: Unhealthy market fixations, Cineworld's time to die?

There has been a lot of column inches written, and much ink spilled, over Donald Trump testing positive for the coronavirus. There were, I fear, a few too many quick to sound the alarm and say this would see stocks ‘tumble’. True, US stock markets fell on Friday, with the S&P 500 down 1 per cent. But this was 25pts above the lows of the day and likely just as much about a tepid September jobs report from the US as anything else; the broad market finished the week up by 1.5 per cent in the end. Hopes of stimulus persist and Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that lawmakers are making progress. Alpha subscribers can find out why Phil Oakley thinks political risk is currently too great to ignore for investors.

