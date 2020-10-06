Market Outlook: Trump returns, big tech antitrust concerns, Premier Oil, Restaurant Group & more

Don’t be afraid: President Trump returned to the White House, but it might not be for much longer. Whilst Trump almost revelled in his apparent victory over the virus, telling Americans not to fear it, Joe Biden’s lead in the polls is rising. Trump has work to do in the battlegrounds to swing back in his favour.
