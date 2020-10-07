MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Kromek (KMK:8p), a Sedgefield-based radiation detection technology company focused on the medical, security screening and nuclear markets, has announced annual results today. The Covid-19 impact on the business led to Kromek reporting an underlying cash loss of £400,000 on 9 per cent lower revenue of £13.1m. This had already been flagged at the time of the pre-close trading update from the £27.5m market capitalisation company (‘Stock picking value open to future gains’, 4 May 2020).

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. Ben Graham recovery plays

  2. Four Bargain Shares buying opportunities

  3. Three companies that remain buying opportunities

Most read today

  1. Taking Stock 

    Will BAE ride in to save Rolls-Royce?

  2. Stock Screens 

    Eight small-caps on steroids

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Tesco profits slump, stocks swinging on mixed stimulus messages

  4. Ideas Farm 

    Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 14 Oct

  5. Managing Your Money 

    How much money should you have with one platform?

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Ben Graham recovery plays

A corporate broker, a specialist residential development finance company and a property fund manager are priced to deliver a profitable outcome with limited downside risk

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Four Bargain Shares buying opportunities

Shrewd management of an engineering group and an inject technology company are working their magic at turning around previously underperforming businesses. Simon Thompson also highlights the undervaluation of a building service contractor and a challenger bank

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Three companies that remain buying opportunities

A trio of promising companies have updated investors on their latest developments and each still represents a buying opportunity

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Simmering up for a strong second half, and beyond

A maker of kettle safety controls is seeing its business bounce back strongly, and has made a smart looking earnings accretive acquisition, too. The same is true for a leading UK advertising and marketing specialist

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Business booming at LoopUp

The Covid-19 pandemic and move to homeworking is driving a boom in business at the London-based premium remote conference meetings company

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

Taking Stock 

Will BAE ride in to save Rolls-Royce?

The collapse in civil aviation activity could reignite speculation about a merger with the UK's biggest defence contractor

Mark Robinson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Tesco profits slump, stocks swinging on mixed stimulus messages

Market Outlook: Tesco profits slump, stocks swinging on mixed stimulus messages

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Trump returns, big tech antitrust concerns, Premier Oil, Restaurant Group & more

Market Outlook: Trump returns, big tech antitrust concerns, Premier Oil, Restaurant Group & more

Simon Thompson 

Ben Graham recovery plays

A corporate broker, a specialist residential development finance company and a property fund manager are priced to deliver a profitable outcome with limited downside risk

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson's Alpha Reports 

A small-cap software winner for lockdown

A small-cap software winner for lockdown
Alpha

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now