Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

Kromek (KMK:8p), a Sedgefield-based radiation detection technology company focused on the medical, security screening and nuclear markets, has announced annual results today. The Covid-19 impact on the business led to Kromek reporting an underlying cash loss of £400,000 on 9 per cent lower revenue of £13.1m. This had already been flagged at the time of the pre-close trading update from the £27.5m market capitalisation company (‘Stock picking value open to future gains’, 4 May 2020).

