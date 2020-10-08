MenuSearch

TalkTalk bid, IMB up on smoking, easyJet struggles, S&P 500 breaks range

By Neil Wilson

The yo-yo week on Wall Street continues with stocks bouncing after Donald Trump tweeted support for a range of fiscal stimulus measures, having earlier set the market down by calling off talks on a comprehensive package until after the election. Whether it’s now or after November, what’s been made clear to investors is that fiscal stimulus is on its way. The timing becomes less important – doubts would resurface if there is a contested election result that leaves Washington lawmakers unable to come to a deal. However, Joe Biden’s lead in the polls would suggest this is becoming less likely, albeit my inclination is that Trump will do a lot better than the polls indicate.

