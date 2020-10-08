Trading Reach’s rebound

Reach (RCH) is the old Trinity Mirror, which was and still is a national and regional news publisher. It publishes its own content, as well as offering printing services to third parties. It also has a digital part of the business which offers job boards (one of these is called SecsintheCity) and digital marketing services (selling ads).
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Chris Dillow
The defensives puzzle
Despite the market's big fall this year, defensive sectors have done no better than riskier ones
Chris Dillow