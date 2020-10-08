Trading Reach’s rebound

Reach (RCH) is the old Trinity Mirror, which was and still is a national and regional news publisher. It publishes its own content, as well as offering printing services to third parties. It also has a digital part of the business which offers job boards (one of these is called SecsintheCity) and digital marketing services (selling ads).

