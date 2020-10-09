MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: UK growth cools, British Land resumes dividend

Market Outlook: UK growth cools, British Land resumes dividend

By Neil Wilson

UK growth unexpectedly cooled in August, signalling a slower pace of recovery into the back-end of the year. GDP rose by 2.1 per cent in August, which was below the 4.6 per cent expected, despite the eat out to help out scheme boosting the hospitality sector significantly. The food and beverage service activities industry grew almost 70 per cent over July thanks to the easing of lockdown restrictions and the government support scheme. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Trading Reach’s rebound

  2. TalkTalk bid, IMB up on smoking, easyJet struggles, S&P 500 breaks range

  3. Market Outlook: Tesco profits slump, stocks swinging on mixed stimulus messages

Most read today

  1. Taking Stock 

    Will BAE ride in to save Rolls-Royce?

  2. Company News 

    Hargreaves Lansdown gets boost from NS&I cut

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

  4. Podcasts 

    Not your normal finance show: Boohoo's bad business

  5. Directors Deals 

    Centamin directors buy after shares slide

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Trading Reach’s rebound

Michael Taylor explains why shares in the long-suffering newspaper group could be about to benefit from a short squeeze

Trading Reach’s rebound

The Trader 

TalkTalk bid, IMB up on smoking, easyJet struggles, S&P 500 breaks range

TalkTalk bid, IMB up on smoking, easyJet struggles, S&P 500 breaks range

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Tesco profits slump, stocks swinging on mixed stimulus messages

Market Outlook: Tesco profits slump, stocks swinging on mixed stimulus messages

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Trump returns, big tech antitrust concerns, Premier Oil, Restaurant Group & more

Market Outlook: Trump returns, big tech antitrust concerns, Premier Oil, Restaurant Group & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Unhealthy market fixations, Cineworld's time to die?

Market Outlook: Unhealthy market fixations, Cineworld's time to die?

More from Comment

The Editor 

Too big to ignore

Investors should be thinking about their exposures to the US

John Hughman

Chris Dillow 

The case for safe assets

Safe assets offer negative real returns. But investors should stick with them

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Mr Bearbull 

The portfolio parable

Biblical study plus a bit of maths equals the case for holding big equity portfolios

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Economic Indicators 

On "viable" jobs

Nobody knows what jobs will be viable in the post-Covid economy. The job of government is to support employment, not predict the pattern of it.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: Oct 12 - 16

Next week's numbers will bring signs of hope for the world economy, but also a warning for equity investors.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now