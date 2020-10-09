Market Outlook: UK growth cools, British Land resumes dividend

UK growth unexpectedly cooled in August, signalling a slower pace of recovery into the back-end of the year. GDP rose by 2.1 per cent in August, which was below the 4.6 per cent expected, despite the eat out to help out scheme boosting the hospitality sector significantly. The food and beverage service activities industry grew almost 70 per cent over July thanks to the easing of lockdown restrictions and the government support scheme.

