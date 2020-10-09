Market Outlook: UK growth cools, British Land resumes dividend

UK growth unexpectedly cooled in August, signalling a slower pace of recovery into the back-end of the year. GDP rose by 2.1 per cent in August, which was below the 4.6 per cent expected, despite the eat out to help out scheme boosting the hospitality sector significantly. The food and beverage service activities industry grew almost 70 per cent over July thanks to the easing of lockdown restrictions and the government support scheme.
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
The Editor
Too big to ignore
Investors should be thinking about their exposures to the US
John Hughman