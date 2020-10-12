MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Bank of England lays ground for negative rates, Astra, IAG & more

Market Outlook: Bank of England lays ground for negative rates, Astra, IAG & more

By Neil Wilson

The Bank of England is laying the groundwork for a descent into negative interest rates. This should worry us all. In a letter to banks today, deputy governor Sam Woods asked firms to detail their “current readiness to deal with a zero Bank Rate, a negative Bank Rate, or a tiered system of reserves remuneration – and the steps that you would need to take to prepare for the implementation of these”. The letter notes that “the financial sector … would need to be operationally ready to implement it in a way that does not adversely affect the safety and soundness of firms”, and explains that “the MPC may see fit to choose various options based on the situation at the time”. It comes after details from the last policy meeting showed that the BoE is actively considering negative rates, whilst Andrew Bailey has been at pains to stress that this does not necessarily mean they will take that route.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: UK growth cools, British Land resumes dividend

  2. Trading Reach’s rebound

  3. TalkTalk bid, IMB up on smoking, easyJet struggles, S&P 500 breaks range

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Priced for profitable outcomes

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Four Bargain Shares buying opportunities

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

  4. John Baron's Investment Trust Portfolio 

    Consistent themes and special situations

  5. Company News 

    Q4 rent roll reiterates real estate disparities

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: UK growth cools, British Land resumes dividend

Despite downbeat economic data from the UK, London shares have ticked upwards this morning

Market Outlook: UK growth cools, British Land resumes dividend

The Trader 

Trading Reach’s rebound

Trading Reach’s rebound

The Trader 

TalkTalk bid, IMB up on smoking, easyJet struggles, S&P 500 breaks range

TalkTalk bid, IMB up on smoking, easyJet struggles, S&P 500 breaks range

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Tesco profits slump, stocks swinging on mixed stimulus messages

Market Outlook: Tesco profits slump, stocks swinging on mixed stimulus messages

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Trump returns, big tech antitrust concerns, Premier Oil, Restaurant Group & more

Market Outlook: Trump returns, big tech antitrust concerns, Premier Oil, Restaurant Group & more

More from Comment

The Trader 

Market Outlook: UK growth cools, British Land resumes dividend

Despite downbeat economic data from the UK, London shares have ticked upwards this morning

Market Outlook: UK growth cools, British Land resumes dividend

The Editor 

Too big to ignore

Investors should be thinking about their exposures to the US

John Hughman

Chris Dillow 

The case for safe assets

Safe assets offer negative real returns. But investors should stick with them

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Mr Bearbull 

The portfolio parable

Biblical study plus a bit of maths equals the case for holding big equity portfolios

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Economic Indicators 

On "viable" jobs

Nobody knows what jobs will be viable in the post-Covid economy. The job of government is to support employment, not predict the pattern of it.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now