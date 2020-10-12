MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

Priced for profitable outcomes

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Investors have failed to grasp the significance of the latest contract wins from BATM Advanced Communications (BVC:115.5p), a provider of medical laboratory systems, diagnostic kits, cyber security and network solutions.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

  2. Ben Graham recovery plays

  3. Four Bargain Shares buying opportunities

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Six Best of British shares

  2. Ideas Farm 

    Fund managers' favourite UK small caps

  3. AlphaScreens 

    Sorting quality shares from fools' gold

    Alpha

  4. Company News 

    Q4 rent roll reiterates real estate disparities

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Wall Street enjoys tech rally on Apple, Amazon events, UK starts in downbeat mood

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

A radiation detection technology company has developed a ground-breaking prototype that tests airborne samples from humans to detect Covid-19

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Ben Graham recovery plays

A corporate broker, a specialist residential development finance company and a property fund manager are priced to deliver a profitable outcome with limited downside risk

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Four Bargain Shares buying opportunities

Shrewd management of an engineering group and an inject technology company are working their magic at turning around previously underperforming businesses. Simon Thompson also highlights the undervaluation of a building service contractor and a challenger bank

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Three companies that remain buying opportunities

A trio of promising companies have updated investors on their latest developments and each still represents a buying opportunity

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Simmering up for a strong second half, and beyond

A maker of kettle safety controls is seeing its business bounce back strongly, and has made a smart looking earnings accretive acquisition, too. The same is true for a leading UK advertising and marketing specialist

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

Funds & ETFs 

Shares I love: Visa

The shift towards digital payments is accelerating

Shares I love: Visa

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Wall Street enjoys tech rally on Apple, Amazon events, UK starts in downbeat mood

Market Outlook: Wall Street enjoys tech rally on Apple, Amazon events, UK starts in downbeat mood

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Bank of England lays ground for negative rates, Astra, IAG & more

Market Outlook: Bank of England lays ground for negative rates, Astra, IAG & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: UK growth cools, British Land resumes dividend

Market Outlook: UK growth cools, British Land resumes dividend

The Editor 

Too big to ignore

Investors should be thinking about their exposures to the US

John Hughman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now