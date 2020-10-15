MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

Exploiting valuation anomalies

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

■ Record net asset value.

■ Private equity industry to provide likely exits for investee companies.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. Priced for profitable outcomes

  2. Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

  3. Ben Graham recovery plays

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Six Best of British shares

  2. Managing Your Money 

    When to sell a holding

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks slide as markets look to Brexit deadline, more Covid restrictions

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Priced for profitable outcomes

  5. The Trader 

    Trading Rolls-Royce’s rights issue

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Priced for profitable outcomes

Prospects for two technology companies and a professional services group are being materially under-priced as is the upside potential for a gas exploration company.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

A radiation detection technology company has developed a ground-breaking prototype that tests airborne samples from humans to detect Covid-19

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Ben Graham recovery plays

A corporate broker, a specialist residential development finance company and a property fund manager are priced to deliver a profitable outcome with limited downside risk

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Four Bargain Shares buying opportunities

Shrewd management of an engineering group and an inject technology company are working their magic at turning around previously underperforming businesses. Simon Thompson also highlights the undervaluation of a building service contractor and a challenger bank

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Three companies that remain buying opportunities

A trio of promising companies have updated investors on their latest developments and each still represents a buying opportunity

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

The Editor 

Lockdown 2.0

Further lockdowns will come with serious economic consequences

John Hughman

Phil Oakley 

Can selling groceries over the internet ever stack up for retailers?

This year has seen internet grocery sales boom as people stayed at home during lockdowns. However, it remains to be seen whether the retailers doing the selling can make reasonable amounts of money from doing so

Phil Oakley

Mr Bearbull 

The ‘net zero’ perversion

Investors don’t need to believe in the climate change movement. They just need to make money out of it

Bearbull

The Trader 

Trading Rolls-Royce’s rights issue

Trading Rolls-Royce’s rights issue

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks slide as markets look to Brexit deadline, more Covid restrictions

Market Outlook: Stocks slide as markets look to Brexit deadline, more Covid restrictions

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now