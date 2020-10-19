Market Outlook: European stocks rally; all the usual narratives, Boohoo slides & more

Vaccine hopes, stimulus rumours Brexit risks, earnings optimism– choose your narrative and apply it accordingly. The truth is the major indices are not really going anywhere right now. Treasury yields have barely budged with 10s holding 0.77 per cent, gold is holding a little above $1,900 and the dollar index sits in the middle of the 93.30-93.90 range. WTI (Dec) trades above $41 ahead of today’s OPEC JMMC meeting which will discuss compliance with cuts. A full meeting at the end of Nov could see OPEC+ put on hold plans to scale back production cuts to 5.8m b/d from the current 7.7m.

