MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European stocks rally; all the usual narratives, Boohoo slides & more

Market Outlook: European stocks rally; all the usual narratives, Boohoo slides & more

By Neil Wilson

Vaccine hopes, stimulus rumours Brexit risks, earnings optimism– choose your narrative and apply it accordingly. The truth is the major indices are not really going anywhere right now. Treasury yields have barely budged with 10s holding 0.77 per cent, gold is holding a little above $1,900 and the dollar index sits in the middle of the 93.30-93.90 range. WTI (Dec) trades above $41 ahead of today’s OPEC JMMC meeting which will discuss compliance with cuts. A full meeting at the end of Nov could see OPEC+ put on hold plans to scale back production cuts to 5.8m b/d from the current 7.7m.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: European stocks bounce, 'Spoons shares sink

  2. Trading Rolls-Royce’s rights issue

  3. Market Outlook: Stocks slide as markets look to Brexit deadline, more Covid restrictions

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Technology winners with a huge ‘margin’ of safety

  2. AlphaScreens 

    10 investment trusts for value and performance

    Alpha

  3. Ideas Farm 

    London's most shorted shares: week to 21 Oct

  4. Full Year Results 

    Tristel sees international growth

  5. Shares 

    Dividend Survivors

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European stocks bounce, 'Spoons shares sink

Shares in London have bounced back from yesterday's sell off as trading gets volatile

Market Outlook: European stocks bounce, 'Spoons shares sink

The Trader 

Trading Rolls-Royce’s rights issue

Trading Rolls-Royce’s rights issue

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks slide as markets look to Brexit deadline, more Covid restrictions

Market Outlook: Stocks slide as markets look to Brexit deadline, more Covid restrictions

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European stocks firm, Apple underwhelms, US bank earnings in focus, Asos, Pearson & more

Market Outlook: European stocks firm, Apple underwhelms, US bank earnings in focus, Asos, Pearson & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Wall Street enjoys tech rally on Apple, Amazon events, UK starts in downbeat mood

Market Outlook: Wall Street enjoys tech rally on Apple, Amazon events, UK starts in downbeat mood

More from Comment

Simon Thompson 

Technology winners with a huge ‘margin’ of safety

Two technology companies are trading on massive share price discounts to net asset value even though the directors are looking to realise significant shareholder value

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Why negative interest rates are a stupid idea

Why negative interest rates are a stupid idea
Alpha

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European stocks bounce, 'Spoons shares sink

Market Outlook: European stocks bounce, 'Spoons shares sink

The Editor 

Lockdown 2.0

Further lockdowns will come with serious economic consequences

John Hughman

Phil Oakley 

Can selling groceries over the internet ever stack up for retailers?

This year has seen internet grocery sales boom as people stayed at home during lockdowns. However, it remains to be seen whether the retailers doing the selling can make reasonable amounts of money from doing so

Phil Oakley

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now