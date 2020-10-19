MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

Technology winners with a huge ‘margin’ of safety

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

■ Federal Wireless expands ecosystem through AWS and Microsoft marketplaces

■ Spin Memory achieves milestones in its partnerships with Arm and Applied Materials

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. Exploiting valuation anomalies

  2. Priced for profitable outcomes

  3. Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

Most read today

  1. AlphaScreens 

    10 investment trusts for value and performance

    Alpha

  2. Ideas Farm 

    London's most shorted shares: week to 21 Oct

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: European stocks rally; all the usual narratives, Boohoo slides & more

  4. Full Year Results 

    Tristel sees international growth

  5. Shares 

    Dividend Survivors

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Exploiting valuation anomalies

Simon Thompson explains why three companies offer material investment upside

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Priced for profitable outcomes

Prospects for two technology companies and a professional services group are being materially under-priced as is the upside potential for a gas exploration company.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

A radiation detection technology company has developed a ground-breaking prototype that tests airborne samples from humans to detect Covid-19

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Ben Graham recovery plays

A corporate broker, a specialist residential development finance company and a property fund manager are priced to deliver a profitable outcome with limited downside risk

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Four Bargain Shares buying opportunities

Shrewd management of an engineering group and an inject technology company are working their magic at turning around previously underperforming businesses. Simon Thompson also highlights the undervaluation of a building service contractor and a challenger bank

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European stocks rally; all the usual narratives, Boohoo slides & more

Shares in London have started the day broadly positive across large and mid caps but small caps are down marginally

Market Outlook: European stocks rally; all the usual narratives, Boohoo slides & more

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Why negative interest rates are a stupid idea

Why negative interest rates are a stupid idea
Alpha

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European stocks bounce, 'Spoons shares sink

Market Outlook: European stocks bounce, 'Spoons shares sink

The Editor 

Lockdown 2.0

Further lockdowns will come with serious economic consequences

John Hughman

Phil Oakley 

Can selling groceries over the internet ever stack up for retailers?

This year has seen internet grocery sales boom as people stayed at home during lockdowns. However, it remains to be seen whether the retailers doing the selling can make reasonable amounts of money from doing so

Phil Oakley

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now