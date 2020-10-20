MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks drift lower, Netflix earnings on tap, Hargreaves Lansdown, Bellway & more

Market Outlook: Stocks drift lower, Netflix earnings on tap, Hargreaves Lansdown, Bellway & more

By Neil Wilson

European markets closed lower on Monday despite the firm open; the FTSE 100 ending –0.55 per cent at 5,886 and the DAX off –0.41 per cent at 12,855. The Euro Stoxx 50 declined 0.12 per cent to 3,241. All are treading their well-worn ranges. Wall Street had something of a drubbing after opening higher with a broad-based selloff leaving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq –1.6 per cent lower and close to the lows of the day at the close. The S&P 500 sits comfortably above the 50-day SMA at 3,400 but another down day could test this. Futures point mildly higher this morning. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: European stocks rally; all the usual narratives, Boohoo slides & more

  2. Market Outlook: European stocks bounce, 'Spoons shares sink

  3. Trading Rolls-Royce’s rights issue

Most read today

  1. AlphaScreens 

    10 investment trusts for value and performance

    Alpha

  2. Stock Screens 

    24 red hot stocks

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Technology winners with a huge ‘margin’ of safety

  4. Managing Your Money 

    When should you set up a family investment company?

  5. Company News 

    Petra Diamonds hands itself over to lenders

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European stocks rally; all the usual narratives, Boohoo slides & more

Shares in London have started the day broadly positive across large and mid caps but small caps are down marginally

Market Outlook: European stocks rally; all the usual narratives, Boohoo slides & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European stocks bounce, 'Spoons shares sink

Market Outlook: European stocks bounce, 'Spoons shares sink

The Trader 

Trading Rolls-Royce’s rights issue

Trading Rolls-Royce’s rights issue

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks slide as markets look to Brexit deadline, more Covid restrictions

Market Outlook: Stocks slide as markets look to Brexit deadline, more Covid restrictions

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European stocks firm, Apple underwhelms, US bank earnings in focus, Asos, Pearson & more

Market Outlook: European stocks firm, Apple underwhelms, US bank earnings in focus, Asos, Pearson & more

More from Comment

Comment 

Copper miners could be shooting themselves in the foot

It's basic supply/demand, but current prices could bring in enough new production to overwhelm even a growing market

Alex Hamer

Simon Thompson 

Technology winners with a huge ‘margin’ of safety

Two technology companies are trading on massive share price discounts to net asset value even though the directors are looking to realise significant shareholder value

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European stocks rally; all the usual narratives, Boohoo slides & more

Market Outlook: European stocks rally; all the usual narratives, Boohoo slides & more

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Why negative interest rates are a stupid idea

Why negative interest rates are a stupid idea
Alpha

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European stocks bounce, 'Spoons shares sink

Market Outlook: European stocks bounce, 'Spoons shares sink

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now