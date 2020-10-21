Boohoo’s battles are far from over

I last looked at Boohoo(BOO) in my article ‘Buy the breakout at Boohoo (June 25 2020)', in which I suggested that we should look to trade from the breakout level at its then recent high at 433p. However, the stock didn’t break out from this level. Instead – despite it reporting strong trading in its update – it failed to rally and demonstrated weakness.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe