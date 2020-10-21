MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Boohoo’s battles are far from over

Boohoo’s battles are far from over

By Michael Taylor

I last looked at Boohoo(BOO) in my article ‘Buy the breakout at Boohoo (June 25 2020)', in which I suggested that we should look to trade from the breakout level at its then recent high at 433p. However, the stock didn’t break out from this level. Instead – despite it reporting strong trading in its update – it failed to rally and demonstrated weakness.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Stocks falter after Wall Street rallies, yields eye break out, Boohoo, Centamin & more

  2. Market Outlook: Stocks drift lower, Netflix earnings on tap, Hargreaves Lansdown, Bellway & more

  3. Market Outlook: European stocks rally; all the usual narratives, Boohoo slides & more

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    24 red hot stocks

  2. AlphaScreens 

    10 investment trusts for value and performance

    Alpha

  3. Managing Your Money 

    When should you set up a family investment company?

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Technology winners with a huge ‘margin’ of safety

  5. Company News 

    Petra Diamonds hands itself over to lenders

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks falter after Wall Street rallies, yields eye break out, Boohoo, Centamin & more

Sentiment in London is downbeat in early trading

Market Outlook: Stocks falter after Wall Street rallies, yields eye break out, Boohoo, Centamin & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks drift lower, Netflix earnings on tap, Hargreaves Lansdown, Bellway & more

Market Outlook: Stocks drift lower, Netflix earnings on tap, Hargreaves Lansdown, Bellway & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European stocks rally; all the usual narratives, Boohoo slides & more

Market Outlook: European stocks rally; all the usual narratives, Boohoo slides & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European stocks bounce, 'Spoons shares sink

Market Outlook: European stocks bounce, 'Spoons shares sink

The Trader 

Trading Rolls-Royce’s rights issue

Trading Rolls-Royce’s rights issue

More from Comment

Taking Stock 

Are mining stocks or bullion preferable to holding cash?

Gold producers could benefit if the BoE takes a more laissez-faire line on inflation

Mark Robinson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks falter after Wall Street rallies, yields eye break out, Boohoo, Centamin & more

Market Outlook: Stocks falter after Wall Street rallies, yields eye break out, Boohoo, Centamin & more

Comment 

Copper miners could be shooting themselves in the foot

It's basic supply/demand, but current prices could bring in enough new production to overwhelm even a growing market

Alex Hamer

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks drift lower, Netflix earnings on tap, Hargreaves Lansdown, Bellway & more

Market Outlook: Stocks drift lower, Netflix earnings on tap, Hargreaves Lansdown, Bellway & more

Simon Thompson 

Technology winners with a huge ‘margin’ of safety

Two technology companies are trading on massive share price discounts to net asset value even though the directors are looking to realise significant shareholder value

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now