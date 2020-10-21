MenuSearch

Market Outlook: Stocks falter after Wall Street rallies, yields eye break out, Boohoo, Centamin & more

By Neil Wilson

European stocks were weaker on Wednesday morning after a mixed session the day before. The FTSE 100 hovered around the 5,900 level in early trade before retreating to 5,850. US stocks rose in the prior session, with the S&P 500 recovering to 3,440 and the Nasdaq clearing 11,500 again. US Treasury yields rose, with the 10-year breaking to 0.82 per cent, its highest in over 4 months. Gold broke higher as the dollar weakened. WTI (Dec) was steady around the $41 level after the API reported a 584,000-barrel build in crude stocks vs a forecast 1.9-million-barrel draw. EIA data later expected to show a 0.5m build. 

