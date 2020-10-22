MenuSearch

Join us now

Mr Bearbull 

Big yellow taxi

Philip Ryland

Big yellow taxi

●  Mr Trump may be the better candidate if insidious forces are undermining American capitalism

●  On average, Republican administrations coincide with lousy investment returns; Democrats are much better

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Mr Bearbull

  1. The ‘net zero’ perversion

  2. The portfolio parable

  3. Same old, same old

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Boohoo’s battles are far from over

  2. Company News 

    Why Nick Train might be wrong about Unilever

  3. The Big Theme 

    Investment trust IPOs: time to buy?

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Technology winners with a huge ‘margin’ of safety

  5. Ideas Farm 

    Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 28 Oct

More on Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

The ‘net zero’ perversion

Investors don’t need to believe in the climate change movement. They just need to make money out of it

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

The portfolio parable

Biblical study plus a bit of maths equals the case for holding big equity portfolios

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

Same old, same old

The launch of a Warren Buffett-style investment trust prompts bigger questions for retail investors

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

Mind boggling

The mass of value concentrated in America’s tech titans recalls events of the late 1980s

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

Absurdist investing

The more that life imitates art, the harder it will be to remain bullish about equities

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

More from Comment

Chris Dillow's Benchmark Portfolio 

Momentum triumphs again

Momentum and defensive stocks have done well in recent weeks – as economic research suggests they do

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Editor 

Back to Brexit

Brexit is back on the news agenda and another reminder that change is a constant for investors

John Hughman

Phil Oakley 

Profit momentum can push Games Workshop shares to fresh heights

Covid-19 risks aside, Games Workshop profit forecasts are probably too low. This and the long-term potential of its brands can keep its share price moving up

Phil Oakley

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks move lower, IAG suffers dire quarter, Rentokil, AJ Bell & more

Market Outlook: Stocks move lower, IAG suffers dire quarter, Rentokil, AJ Bell & more

Taking Stock 

Is exposure to bullion preferable to cash?

Gold producers could benefit if the BoE takes a more laissez-faire line on inflation

Mark Robinson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now