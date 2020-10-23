Market Outlook: Barclays beats and leads bank stocks higher, McCarthy & Stone takeover & more

European markets rose in early trade on Friday after a better day on Wall Street in the previous session despite the usual mix of stimulus all talk and no trousers. Financials led the way after Barclays reported better-than-expected quarterly results. The FTSE 100 recovered 5,800 this morning after the S&P rallied 0.5 per cent to 3,453 yesterday. A steepening yield curve boosted financials, while energy shares also rose firmly. Yields are starting to look interesting again, especially at the long end, which is good for banks (see below chart). Whilst central banks are keeping their thumbs on the front end, longer-dated bonds are moving, and this is creating the steepest curve we’ve seen for some time. A combination of massive expected issuance/Fed purchasing more assets and slow and steady recovery from the pandemic is in play. Rising nominal yields would crimp gold but we await to see whether the vast increase in the money supply plus supply chain effects from Covid and deglobalisation start to feed into rising inflation and keep real yields negative.

To continue reading, register today to enjoy limited access to the following: Daily trading news

Funds coverage

Features on big investment themes

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Register