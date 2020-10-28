Does BP’s 26-year low represent opportunity for traders?

BP (BP.) is a vertically integrated oil and gas company that operates in every corner of the industry. It explores, produces, refines, distributes and now also has a growing portfolio of renewable energy interests. It’s a FTSE 100 stalwart, alongside Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB), although its sinking valuation means it no longer is one of the top five companies on the FTSE 100. Those accolades belong to Unilever (ULVR), AstraZeneca (AZN), BHP Group (BHP), Royal Dutch Shell, and HSBC Holdings (HSBC).

