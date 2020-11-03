Market Outlook: Risk bid on US election day, ABF, Weir, G4S & more

Dollar down, nominal yields up, risk bid: has the market already priced in a Democrat clean sweep? Equity markets braced for the election with a strong showing on Monday, recovering ground after last week’s drubbing, and extended gains on Tuesday morning. There is a strong bid for risk early doors, with stocks in Europe rising +1 per cent, the dollar down ~0.5 per cent to 93.75 from 94.30 at yesterday’s highs, and WTI crude oil (Dec) up +1 per cent and touching on $38 as it continues to break out to the upside. The FTSE 100 has recovered 5,700 on broad based gains with only really ABF falling on a dividend cut. The mentality right now is to buy the dip ahead of the election.

