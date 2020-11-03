MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Risk bid on US election day, ABF, Weir, G4S & more

Market Outlook: Risk bid on US election day, ABF, Weir, G4S & more

By Neil Wilson

Dollar down, nominal yields up, risk bid: has the market already priced in a Democrat clean sweep? Equity markets braced for the election with a strong showing on Monday, recovering ground after last week’s drubbing, and extended gains on Tuesday morning. There is a strong bid for risk early doors, with stocks in Europe rising +1 per cent, the dollar down ~0.5 per cent to 93.75 from 94.30 at yesterday’s highs, and WTI crude oil (Dec) up +1 per cent and touching on $38 as it continues to break out to the upside. The FTSE 100 has recovered 5,700 on broad based gains with only really ABF falling on a dividend cut. The mentality right now is to buy the dip ahead of the election.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Markets poised for election uncertainty, ABF & more

  2. Does BP’s 26-year low represent opportunity for traders?

  3. Market Outlook: Barclays beats and leads bank stocks higher, McCarthy & Stone takeover & more

Most read today

  1. Company News 

    Are L&G and M&G’s double-digit yields safe?

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Five small-caps for value and more

  3. Company News 

    Raft of blue-chips choose divis over repaying furlough

  4. Commodities 

    SolGold squabbles complicate development task

  5. Chris Dillow 

    The end of income investing

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets poised for election uncertainty, ABF & more

London stocks are mixed after a tough week last week with the FTSE100 up but mid and small caps still out of favour

Market Outlook: Markets poised for election uncertainty, ABF & more

The Trader 

Does BP’s 26-year low represent opportunity for traders?

Michael Taylor looks back at the charts to see if the oil major is worth a contrarian trade

Michael Taylor

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Barclays beats and leads bank stocks higher, McCarthy & Stone takeover & more

Market Outlook: Barclays beats and leads bank stocks higher, McCarthy & Stone takeover & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks move lower, IAG suffers dire quarter, Rentokil, AJ Bell & more

Market Outlook: Stocks move lower, IAG suffers dire quarter, Rentokil, AJ Bell & more

The Trader 

Boohoo’s battles are far from over

Boohoo’s battles are far from over

More from Comment

Chris Dillow 

The end of income investing

We should stop investing in stocks for income, because income stocks comprise two very different types of share

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Commodities 

SolGold squabbles complicate development task

The copper-gold prospector is developing a mine and a growing list of frustrated counterparties

Alex Hamer

Simon Thompson 

Five small-caps for value and more

Simon Thompson finds five small-cap companies that not only offer value, but look well placed to deliver decent returns for shareholders both during and after the Covid-19 pandemic

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets poised for election uncertainty, ABF & more

Market Outlook: Markets poised for election uncertainty, ABF & more

Market Outlook 

Market Outlook: Big Tech weighs, Natwest rounds off solid quarter for UK banks

Market Outlook: Big Tech weighs, Natwest rounds off solid quarter for UK banks

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now