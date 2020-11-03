MenuSearch

Chris Dillow 

The end of income investing

The end of income investing

Income investors have had a terrible time. So far this year the FTSE 350 higher yield index has lost more than 30 per cent even adding in dividend income. That’s far worse than the 9 per cent loss on the lower yield index.

