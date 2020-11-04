MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Updated Market Outlook: US Election in the balance despite Trump declaration

Updated Market Outlook: US Election in the balance despite Trump declaration

By Neil Wilson

UPDATED 10.30am:

Traders are holding their breath with European indices either flat or marginally ahead as the US presidential election result remains in the balance. Despite President Trump declaring himself ahead in key states, results could still take days to come through due to the weight of postal ballots still being tallied. There is now a risk of a protracted fight over the outcome in the coming days and possibly weeks. In a tweet that was subsequently taken down by Twitter, Trump accused the Democrats of trying to steal the election.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Risk bid on US election day, ABF, Weir, G4S & more

  2. Market Outlook: Markets poised for election uncertainty, ABF & more

  3. Does BP’s 26-year low represent opportunity for traders?

Most read today

  1. Company News 

    Are L&G and M&G’s double-digit yields safe?

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Five small-caps for value and more

  3. Commodities 

    SolGold squabbles complicate development task

  4. US Election 2020 

    US election: how the American people voted

  5. Company News 

    Raft of blue-chips choose divis over repaying furlough

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Risk bid on US election day, ABF, Weir, G4S & more

Shares in London have bounced back hard as attention shifts to the climax of the US presidential election

Market Outlook: Risk bid on US election day, ABF, Weir, G4S & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets poised for election uncertainty, ABF & more

Market Outlook: Markets poised for election uncertainty, ABF & more

The Trader 

Does BP’s 26-year low represent opportunity for traders?

Michael Taylor looks back at the charts to see if the oil major is worth a contrarian trade

Michael Taylor

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Barclays beats and leads bank stocks higher, McCarthy & Stone takeover & more

Market Outlook: Barclays beats and leads bank stocks higher, McCarthy & Stone takeover & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks move lower, IAG suffers dire quarter, Rentokil, AJ Bell & more

Market Outlook: Stocks move lower, IAG suffers dire quarter, Rentokil, AJ Bell & more

More from Comment

No Free Lunch 

Simmering pressures

Executive pay was already heading downwards before Covid. This could accelerate

Paul Jackson

Chris Dillow 

The end of income investing

We should stop investing in stocks for income, because income stocks comprise two very different types of share

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Commodities 

SolGold squabbles complicate development task

The copper-gold prospector is developing a mine and a growing list of frustrated counterparties

Alex Hamer

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Risk bid on US election day, ABF, Weir, G4S & more

Market Outlook: Risk bid on US election day, ABF, Weir, G4S & more

Simon Thompson 

Five small-caps for value and more

Simon Thompson finds five small-cap companies that not only offer value, but look well placed to deliver decent returns for shareholders both during and after the Covid-19 pandemic

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now