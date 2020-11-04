Updated Market Outlook: US Election in the balance despite Trump declaration

UPDATED 10.30am:

Traders are holding their breath with European indices either flat or marginally ahead as the US presidential election result remains in the balance. Despite President Trump declaring himself ahead in key states, results could still take days to come through due to the weight of postal ballots still being tallied. There is now a risk of a protracted fight over the outcome in the coming days and possibly weeks. In a tweet that was subsequently taken down by Twitter, Trump accused the Democrats of trying to steal the election.