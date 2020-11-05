Market Outlook: Bank of England pulls QE lever, Biden close to victory, Astra, Sainsbury & more

Easing ain’t as easy as it looks: The Bank of England increased its programme of government bond purchases by an additional £150bn. This was more than the market was expecting and took the total stock of government bond purchases to £875 billion. That said, the BoE had pretty well telegraphed this move yesterday when it decided to bring the decision forward from 12 noon to 7am – most pundits assumed that this meant a monetary policy decision of note that the BoE didn’t want to get entangled with the chancellor’s latest pandemic statement. Interest rates were kept at 0.1 per cent and the MPC voted 9-0 for the measures. There was no talk of negative rates, just mention of the risks to the currency being to the downside. That may be, but sterling rallied as there was no surprise rate cut and no mention of plans to take rates negative. GBPUSD rose sharply from 1.2940 to above 1.30 after the announcement, eyeing near-term resistance peaks at 1.3050 and then the 1.3140 high at the peak of the ‘blue wave’ dollar selling on election night before the results showed a much tighter race than polls indicated.

