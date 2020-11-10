MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks mixed after vaccine melt-up, Persimmon, LandSec & more

Market Outlook: Stocks mixed after vaccine melt-up, Persimmon, LandSec & more

By Neil Wilson

First the relief, now for a wee dose of reality. Stock markets are looking a little more cautious after yesterday’s massive surge on news that Pfizer and Biontech have a vaccine that is 90 per cent effective – investors will now show a tad more caution that the kneejerk rally is out of the way. Markets have a habit of overshooting on the way down, and on the way back up. Nevertheless, an effective vaccine changes the game for investors, at the very least in terms of relative valuations and the premium we are willing to pay for growth.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Updated Market Outlook: Vaccine news boosts markets, Biden declared president-elect, stocks rally, National Grid, G4S & more

  2. Market Outlook: Stock markets consolidate, dollar close to September lows, Bitcoin fizzes, SMT, RSA & more

  3. Novacyt: the rocky road to riches

Most read today

  1. Podcasts 

    Roddy Snell: “I’ve rarely been so bullish on Asia”

  2. Company News 

    Investment platforms sag under pressure in market surge

  3. Company News 

    Should investors worry about National Grid ‘breakup’ threat?

  4. Property 

    Quarter of buy-to-let investors want to cut holdings - unsurprising

  5. Company News 

    Vaccine breakthrough: Should I start investing now?

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Updated Market Outlook: Vaccine news boosts markets, Biden declared president-elect, stocks rally, National Grid, G4S & more

Shares in London have built on election relief with a surge on the back of positive Covid vaccine news

Updated Market Outlook: Vaccine news boosts markets, Biden declared president-elect, stocks rally, National Grid, G4S & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stock markets consolidate, dollar close to September lows, Bitcoin fizzes, SMT, RSA & more

Market Outlook: Stock markets consolidate, dollar close to September lows, Bitcoin fizzes, SMT, RSA & more

The Trader 

Novacyt: the rocky road to riches

Shares in the diagnostic company have hit 100-bagger status this year, but as Michael Taylor explains, trading the rise has been fraught with difficulty

Michael Taylor

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Bank of England pulls QE lever, Biden close to victory, Astra, Sainsbury & more

Market Outlook: Bank of England pulls QE lever, Biden close to victory, Astra, Sainsbury & more

The Trader 

Updated Market Outlook: US Election in the balance despite Trump declaration

Updated Market Outlook: US Election in the balance despite Trump declaration

More from Comment

The Trader 

Updated Market Outlook: Vaccine news boosts markets, Biden declared president-elect, stocks rally, National Grid, G4S & more

Shares in London have built on election relief with a surge on the back of positive Covid vaccine news

Updated Market Outlook: Vaccine news boosts markets, Biden declared president-elect, stocks rally, National Grid, G4S & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stock markets consolidate, dollar close to September lows, Bitcoin fizzes, SMT, RSA & more

Market Outlook: Stock markets consolidate, dollar close to September lows, Bitcoin fizzes, SMT, RSA & more

The Editor 

Predictably unpredictable

The future is inherently unknowable

John Hughman

Phil Oakley 

Domino’s Pizza UK: Can this business be fixed?

Domino’s was struggling to grow its profits before the pandemic hit

Phil Oakley

Mr Bearbull 

Think tanking

Scientists advising the government are infected with the same phoney thinking that often hobbles investors

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now