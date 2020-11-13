Market Outlook: Markets at a crossroads

European markets were mixed as investors figure out what to do next after the exuberant vaccine-induced rally and following a soft session on Wall Street. Central bankers warned that a vaccine was not enough to end all the economic challenges, whilst oil fell after a big build in crude stockpiles. The dollar was steady as US 10-year yields declined to 0.88 per cent.

