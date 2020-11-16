MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets continue enjoying vaccine rush, Vodafone, Diploma & more

Market Outlook: Markets continue enjoying vaccine rush, Vodafone, Diploma & more

By Graeme Davies

A decent end to last week on Wall Street, following on from the huge turnaround in sentiment last Monday, has fed through to renewed positivity in London this morning with shares across the board enjoying decent gains in early trading. The FTSE100 has built upon its feat of holding above the 6,300 line at the end of last week with further gains. Cyclical and consumer-related stocks are in favour again with the likes of International Consolidation Airlines, Virgin Money and AO World among the top gainers. Whether this marks a genuine shift to cyclicals as investors look beyond the coronavirus to the sunny uplands of a post-vaccine world remains to be seen as some, including our own Phil Oakley, are worried that the vaccine high may not last forever. 

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Stocks ease, Tesla leaps, OPEC eyes extending cuts, easyJet & more

  2. Market Outlook: Markets at a crossroads

  3. Market Outlook: FTSE and sterling wobble despite GDP bump, ITV, Rolls Royce, B&M & more

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Six small-cap value picks

  2. Company News 

    China bulls set to charge

  3. Ideas Farm 

    London's most shorted shares: last updated 11 Nov

  4. Company News 

    Government-backed scheme trains 1% of border agents for post-Brexit

  5. Results 

    Vodafone can shake off coronavirus

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks ease, Tesla leaps, OPEC eyes extending cuts, easyJet & more

Some minor profit taking in London this morning after yet another vaccine-induced high yesterday

Market Outlook: Stocks ease, Tesla leaps, OPEC eyes extending cuts, easyJet & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets at a crossroads

Market Outlook: Markets at a crossroads

The Trader 

Market Outlook: FTSE and sterling wobble despite GDP bump, ITV, Rolls Royce, B&M & more

Market Outlook: FTSE and sterling wobble despite GDP bump, ITV, Rolls Royce, B&M & more

The Trader 

Halfords: a Covid winner with staying power

Halfords: a Covid winner with staying power

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets navigate the Ro-Rotation trade, Sterling rises, BAE, JD Wetherspoon & more

Market Outlook: Markets navigate the Ro-Rotation trade, Sterling rises, BAE, JD Wetherspoon & more

More from Comment

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks ease, Tesla leaps, OPEC eyes extending cuts, easyJet & more

Some minor profit taking in London this morning after yet another vaccine-induced high yesterday

Market Outlook: Stocks ease, Tesla leaps, OPEC eyes extending cuts, easyJet & more

Comment 

Astroturfing the seabed

Focus on electric vehicle and renewables demand show deep-sea miners keen for appear green

Alex Hamer

Simon Thompson 

Six small-cap value picks

A housebuilder to play the seasonal sector rally, a crude palm oil producer benefiting from the sharp rally in CPO prices, a tech company that has just sold off a major holding for a massive premium and more

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Shift to value stocks on vaccine news may be short lived

Shift to value stocks on vaccine news may be short lived
Alpha

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets at a crossroads

Market Outlook: Markets at a crossroads

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now