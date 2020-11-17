Astroturfing the seabed

Seabed mining risks repeating the catastrophic failures of the earliest oil sands, hydroelectric and nuclear power projects, resource watchers were warned last week.
This wasn’t from the anti-mining lobby, but a comment alongside a World Economic Forum (WEF) report aimed at lithium-ion battery manufacturers and others exposed to growing energy metals markets.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Comment
Copper miners could be shooting themselves in the foot
It's basic supply/demand, but current prices could bring in enough new production to overwhelm even a growing market
Alex Hamer