Boring SigmaRoc could be about to get exciting

SigmaRoc (SRC) is perhaps one of the more boring businesses I have written about. It is operating a buy-and-build strategy in construction materials (although its website says it invests in businesses and this is not the same as acquiring them). It doesn’t have any fancy technology or the latest gadgets, and it isn’t a blue-sky story or a Covid-19 testing play. Naturally, many punters will be put off by the sheer tedium of this business.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Comment
Astroturfing the seabed
Focus on electric vehicle and renewables demand show deep-sea miners keen for appear green
Alex Hamer