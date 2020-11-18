Boring SigmaRoc could be about to get exciting

SigmaRoc (SRC) is perhaps one of the more boring businesses I have written about. It is operating a buy-and-build strategy in construction materials (although its website says it invests in businesses and this is not the same as acquiring them). It doesn’t have any fancy technology or the latest gadgets, and it isn’t a blue-sky story or a Covid-19 testing play. Naturally, many punters will be put off by the sheer tedium of this business.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe