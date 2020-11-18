MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Boring SigmaRoc could be about to get exciting

Boring SigmaRoc could be about to get exciting

By Michael Taylor

SigmaRoc (SRC) is perhaps one of the more boring businesses I have written about. It is operating a buy-and-build strategy in construction materials (although its website says it invests in businesses and this is not the same as acquiring them). It doesn’t have any fancy technology or the latest gadgets, and it isn’t a blue-sky story or a Covid-19 testing play. Naturally, many punters will be put off by the sheer tedium of this business.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Is the reopening trade already over, RSA, Halfords & more

  2. Market Outlook: Stocks ease, Tesla leaps, OPEC eyes extending cuts, easyJet & more

  3. Market Outlook: Markets continue enjoying vaccine rush, Vodafone, Diploma & more

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Six Genuine Growth stocks

  2. The Big Theme 

    Renewable energy offers reliable income – at a price

  3. Property 

    Equity release: worth the risk?

  4. Shares 

    Is the RSA takeover a done deal?

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Six small-cap value picks

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Is the reopening trade already over, RSA, Halfords & more

Markets are flat in London at the open as the vaccine rush wears off

Market Outlook: Is the reopening trade already over, RSA, Halfords & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks ease, Tesla leaps, OPEC eyes extending cuts, easyJet & more

Market Outlook: Stocks ease, Tesla leaps, OPEC eyes extending cuts, easyJet & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets continue enjoying vaccine rush, Vodafone, Diploma & more

Market Outlook: Markets continue enjoying vaccine rush, Vodafone, Diploma & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets at a crossroads

Market Outlook: Markets at a crossroads

The Trader 

Market Outlook: FTSE and sterling wobble despite GDP bump, ITV, Rolls Royce, B&M & more

Market Outlook: FTSE and sterling wobble despite GDP bump, ITV, Rolls Royce, B&M & more

More from Comment

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Is the reopening trade already over, RSA, Halfords & more

Markets are flat in London at the open as the vaccine rush wears off

Market Outlook: Is the reopening trade already over, RSA, Halfords & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks ease, Tesla leaps, OPEC eyes extending cuts, easyJet & more

Market Outlook: Stocks ease, Tesla leaps, OPEC eyes extending cuts, easyJet & more

Comment 

Astroturfing the seabed

Focus on electric vehicle and renewables demand show deep-sea miners keen for appear green

Alex Hamer

Simon Thompson 

Six small-cap value picks

A housebuilder to play the seasonal sector rally, a crude palm oil producer benefiting from the sharp rally in CPO prices, a tech company that has just sold off a major holding for a massive premium and more

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets continue enjoying vaccine rush, Vodafone, Diploma & more

Market Outlook: Markets continue enjoying vaccine rush, Vodafone, Diploma & more

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now