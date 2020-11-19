Laggards to lift off

● Takeover attention set to focus on out-of-favour stocks
● Likely candidates must have merits not easily quantified by conventional analysis
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Mr Bearbull
Dividends are back
Paying dividends is not anti-social, but distributions won’t return to pre-pandemic levels
Mr Bearbull