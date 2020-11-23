Market Outlook: Another Monday morning, another positive vaccine update for markets, Cineworld jumps

Another Monday morning and another positive vaccine update: AstraZeneca reports its Covid-19 vaccine is 70 per cent effective, helping put a bid under risk assets in early trading on Monday. Astra said this morning that one dosing regimen showed vaccine efficacy of 90 per cent when the AZD1222 vaccine was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart. Another dosing regimen showed 62 per cent efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart. The combined analysis produced an average efficacy of 70 per cent. What’s going to be interesting is whether the 90 per cent efficacy with a half dose can be repeated as this would bring it in line with the Pfizer and Moderna efficacy rates whilst being significantly easier to rollout at scale.

