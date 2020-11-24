Market Outlook: Markets climb as US political dust settles, AO World plunges, AA, IQE & more

European stocks rose as global risk appetite got a fillip from the US political front as Donald Trump formally began the transition of power to Joe Biden’s camp, whilst news of ex-Fed chair Janet Yellen being the top pick for the US Treasury was also greeted with approval. Trump’s decision to effectively acknowledge Biden as the president-elect (though he will keep fighting the result) removes any last vestiges of a constitutional tail-risk for markets. Clearing the way for an orderly transition may also allow for a more effective policy response – dare we talk about stimulus again? Meanwhile Janet Yellen is also seen as a market-friendly Treasury Secretary after her dovish stint at the Fed. Positive vaccine news continues to underpin confidence in reopening trades. This will be a fascinating comeback for a very able Fed chair who was ditched by Donald Trump.

