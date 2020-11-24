MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets climb as US political dust settles, AO World plunges, AA, IQE & more

Market Outlook: Markets climb as US political dust settles, AO World plunges, AA, IQE & more

By Graeme Davies

European stocks rose as global risk appetite got a fillip from the US political front as Donald Trump formally began the transition of power to Joe Biden’s camp, whilst news of ex-Fed chair Janet Yellen being the top pick for the US Treasury was also greeted with approval. Trump’s decision to effectively acknowledge Biden as the president-elect (though he will keep fighting the result) removes any last vestiges of a constitutional tail-risk for markets. Clearing the way for an orderly transition may also allow for a more effective policy response – dare we talk about stimulus again? Meanwhile Janet Yellen is also seen as a market-friendly Treasury Secretary after her dovish stint at the Fed. Positive vaccine news continues to underpin confidence in reopening trades. This will be a fascinating comeback for a very able Fed chair who was ditched by Donald Trump.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Another Monday morning, another positive vaccine update for markets, Cineworld jumps

  2. Market Outlook: Stocks consolidate November gains as Tesla hits record, Sage, Hochschild & more

  3. Market Outlook: What to do during a pandemic: DIY, order stuff online and drink?

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Bagging a value stock hat-trick

  2. Company News 

    IG cuts UK roles amid global push

  3. Stock Screens 

    Nine high-yield small-cap shares

  4. Company News 

    AstraZeneca – positive results with a logistical advantage

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Four tech companies with high growth potential

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Another Monday morning, another positive vaccine update for markets, Cineworld jumps

More positive vaccine data has given London's equity markets a lift at the start of the week

Market Outlook: Another Monday morning, another positive vaccine update for markets, Cineworld jumps

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks consolidate November gains as Tesla hits record, Sage, Hochschild & more

Market Outlook: Stocks consolidate November gains as Tesla hits record, Sage, Hochschild & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: What to do during a pandemic: DIY, order stuff online and drink?

Market Outlook: What to do during a pandemic: DIY, order stuff online and drink?

The Trader 

Boring SigmaRoc could be about to get exciting

Boring SigmaRoc could be about to get exciting

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Is the reopening trade already over, RSA, Halfords & more

Market Outlook: Is the reopening trade already over, RSA, Halfords & more

More from Comment

Simon Thompson 

Bagging a value stock hat-trick

Our small-cap stockpicking expert explains why a student accommodation and build-to-rent developer is primed for an important chart break-out, highlights share price catalysts for a cash-rich gas explorer and developer trading on less than half book value, and more

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Another Monday morning, another positive vaccine update for markets, Cineworld jumps

Market Outlook: Another Monday morning, another positive vaccine update for markets, Cineworld jumps

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Keep an eye on the pound and trust in quality shares

Keep an eye on the pound and trust in quality shares
Alpha

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Stocks consolidate November gains as Tesla hits record, Sage, Hochschild & more

Market Outlook: Stocks consolidate November gains as Tesla hits record, Sage, Hochschild & more

Mr Bearbull 

Laggards to lift off

Stock market laggards look set to lift off – but only those with special merits hidden within

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now