The Trader 

Market Outlook: European stocks steady after Dow clears 'sacred' 30k, AA, Future, AB Dynamics & more

Market Outlook: European stocks steady after Dow clears 'sacred' 30k, AA, Future, AB Dynamics & more

By Neil Wilson

European stocks moved tentatively to the upside after a record-breaking session on Wall Street in the previous session. US stocks are on course for their best month since 1987 with the Dow Jones up over 13 per cent so far. The mood in global markets has been lifted by a combination of three doses of very encouraging vaccine news, the US election finally being ‘settled’, and I think it’s worth noting the appointment of Janet Yellen to the US Treasury. She’s someone who, as Fed chair, repeatedly called on the Treasury to do more and is viewed as a dove in relation to the deficit. Her first task won’t be made any easier after incumbent Steve Mnuchin moved to tied up $55bn in unspent Cares Act funding in a pot that will require Congressional approval to spend.  

