MenuSearch

Join us now

Mr Bearbull 

The capital conundrum

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull
The capital conundrum

●  Companies need to focus on growth, even during tough times

●  Investors need to understand the link between capital spending and share price performance

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Mr Bearbull

  1. Laggards to lift off

  2. Dividends are back

  3. Think tanking

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Deep value and high yield buying opportunities

  2. Company News 

    Aviva distributions re-based

  3. Directors Deals 

    Reckitt Benckiser chairman buys on dip

  4. Stock Screens 

    Nine high-yield small-cap shares

  5. Property 

    Looking for value in real estate? Cue commercial landlords

More on Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

Laggards to lift off

Stock market laggards look set to lift off – but only those with special merits hidden within

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

Dividends are back

Paying dividends is not anti-social, but distributions won’t return to pre-pandemic levels

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

Think tanking

Scientists advising the government are infected with the same phoney thinking that often hobbles investors

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

The way to ethics

Among the mish-mash of ‘ethical’ exchange-traded funds, some get to the point

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull 

Big yellow taxi

Americans face an invidious choice on 3 November. But, on one view, Donald Trump may be the less bad candidate

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

More from Comment

Chris Dillow 

The value cycle

Stock market mispricings don't disappear for good, but come and go. This offers hope for value investors

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

The Editor 

Looking for a silver lining

Creative disruption

John Hughman

Chris Dillow 

The inflation promise

An economic upturn could raise inflation. For equity investors, this would be a good thing

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Taking Stock 

Tritax Big Box sets the stage for green bond issuance

The logistics real estate investor has issued £250m in green bonds, an asset class set to gain prominence through state-backed environmental pledges

Mark Robinson

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: 30 Nov - 3 Dec

The world economy is recovering but it is far from fully healed, next week's numbers will show

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now