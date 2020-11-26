The capital conundrum

● Companies need to focus on growth, even during tough times
● Investors need to understand the link between capital spending and share price performance
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Mr Bearbull
Laggards to lift off
Stock market laggards look set to lift off – but only those with special merits hidden within
Mr Bearbull