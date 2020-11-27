MenuSearch

Market Outlook: Face-to-face Brexit talks resume, FTSE is the laggard

By Neil Wilson

Face-to-face (or is that mask-to-mask?) Brexit talks are to resume in London this weekend, perhaps indicating a last drive to get a deal agreed. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who is travelling to Britain this evening, called for an ‘urgent’ meeting of European fisheries ministers today ahead of the resumption. Given that this has been one of the three main barriers to agreeing to a trade deal, a meeting of this kind so late in the day may indicate there is a broad framework agreed with the UK, at least on fishing rights. Barnier is still playing it cool, with a flash this morning saying he told EU national envoys he cannot say at this stage whether a deal is possible. One senior diplomat said Barnier’s presentation was ‘not a particularly bright picture’. I take all this with a pinch of salt – a usual underplaying of the hand as the real work is progressing behind closed doors.

