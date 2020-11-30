MenuSearch

Join us now

Simon Thompson 

A quartet of value opportunities

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson
A quartet of value opportunities

■ Significant firepower to take advantage of investment opportunities.

■ In discussions with tenants and lending bank on office building in Poland.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Simon Thompson

  1. Deep value and high yield buying opportunities

  2. Bagging a value stock hat-trick

  3. Four tech companies with high growth potential

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: FTSE bounces after soggy start for equities, oil choppy ahead of OPEC+, G4S, Lloyds Banking & more

  2. Managing Your Money 

    RIP RPI: your retirement income might be less than expected

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Deep value and high yield buying opportunities

  4. Ideas Farm 

    New Update: London's most shorted shares

  5. Education 

    IC Top Rated: The UK's best investment platforms

More on Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Deep value and high yield buying opportunities

Simon Thompson highlights two small-cap companies offering bumper and sustainable dividend yields, and revisits a high performing property company worth buying

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Bagging a value stock hat-trick

Our small-cap stockpicking expert explains why a student accommodation and build-to-rent developer is primed for an important chart break-out, highlights share price catalysts for a cash-rich gas explorer and developer trading on less than half book value, and more

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Four tech companies with high growth potential

Simon Thompson taps into climate change, 5G, cyber security, mobile payment platforms and more with a quartet of technology companies

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Six small-cap value picks

A housebuilder to play the seasonal sector rally, a crude palm oil producer benefiting from the sharp rally in CPO prices, a tech company that has just sold off a major holding for a massive premium and more

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson 

Five small-caps for value and more

Simon Thompson finds five small-cap companies that not only offer value, but look well placed to deliver decent returns for shareholders both during and after the Covid-19 pandemic

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

More from Comment

The Trader 

Market Outlook: FTSE bounces after soggy start for equities, oil choppy ahead of OPEC+, G4S, Lloyds Banking & more

Shares in London are up marginally in early trading as traders eye a pivotal week in Brexit talks

Market Outlook: FTSE bounces after soggy start for equities, oil choppy ahead of OPEC+, G4S, Lloyds Banking & more

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Many funds with UK shares are tied to mediocrity

Many funds with UK shares are tied to mediocrity
Alpha

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Face-to-face Brexit talks resume, FTSE is the laggard

Market Outlook: Face-to-face Brexit talks resume, FTSE is the laggard

Chris Dillow 

The value cycle

Stock market mispricings don't disappear for good, but come and go. This offers hope for value investors

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Mr Bearbull 

The capital conundrum

Not all capital spending is created equally and it helps to know which sort is likely to add value

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now