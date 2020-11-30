MenuSearch

Join us now

The Trader 

Market Outlook: FTSE bounces after soggy start for equities, oil choppy ahead of OPEC+, G4S, Lloyds Banking & more

Market Outlook: FTSE bounces after soggy start for equities, oil choppy ahead of OPEC+, G4S, Lloyds Banking & more

By Neil Wilson

Crude markets are nervy ahead of the two-day OPEC+ meeting kicking off in Vienna today. Futures traded lower after an informal meeting on Sunday failed to reach agreement ahead of the main ministerial event. Crude oil prices have risen sharply through November on vaccine hopes that have spurred equity markets to their best month ever. However, near-term demand concerns over the winter still have the potential to weigh on pricing.  

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Trader

  1. Market Outlook: Face-to-face Brexit talks resume, FTSE is the laggard

  2. Market Outlook: Crunch time for the dollar as US markets shut for Thanksgiving, Aviva, Boohoo & more

  3. Market Outlook: European stocks steady after Dow clears 'sacred' 30k, AA, Future, AB Dynamics & more

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Deep value and high yield buying opportunities

  2. Education 

    Stocks and shares ISAs: the best DIY platforms

  3. Education 

    IC Top Rated: The UK's best investment platforms

  4. Shares 

    Cloud power

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Bagging a value stock hat-trick

More on The Trader

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Face-to-face Brexit talks resume, FTSE is the laggard

The lack of direction from the US due to the Thanksgiving holiday is weighing on sentiment in London's blue chips as Brexit talks look set to reach some sort of conclusion in the coming days

Market Outlook: Face-to-face Brexit talks resume, FTSE is the laggard

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Crunch time for the dollar as US markets shut for Thanksgiving, Aviva, Boohoo & more

Market Outlook: Crunch time for the dollar as US markets shut for Thanksgiving, Aviva, Boohoo & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: European stocks steady after Dow clears 'sacred' 30k, AA, Future, AB Dynamics & more

Market Outlook: European stocks steady after Dow clears 'sacred' 30k, AA, Future, AB Dynamics & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Markets climb as US political dust settles, AO World plunges, AA, IQE & more

Market Outlook: Markets climb as US political dust settles, AO World plunges, AA, IQE & more

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Another Monday morning, another positive vaccine update for markets, Cineworld jumps

Market Outlook: Another Monday morning, another positive vaccine update for markets, Cineworld jumps

More from Comment

Simon Thompson 

A quartet of value opportunities

A top rated property fund manager and investor is cashed up to do deals, sentiment should turn positive for a North Sea exploration company, shares in a remote conferencing company are oversold, and a property development finance company is returning chunks of cash to shareholders.

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Many funds with UK shares are tied to mediocrity

Many funds with UK shares are tied to mediocrity
Alpha

The Trader 

Market Outlook: Face-to-face Brexit talks resume, FTSE is the laggard

Market Outlook: Face-to-face Brexit talks resume, FTSE is the laggard

Chris Dillow 

The value cycle

Stock market mispricings don't disappear for good, but come and go. This offers hope for value investors

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Mr Bearbull 

The capital conundrum

Not all capital spending is created equally and it helps to know which sort is likely to add value

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now