Market Outlook: FTSE bounces after soggy start for equities, oil choppy ahead of OPEC+, G4S, Lloyds Banking & more

Crude markets are nervy ahead of the two-day OPEC+ meeting kicking off in Vienna today. Futures traded lower after an informal meeting on Sunday failed to reach agreement ahead of the main ministerial event. Crude oil prices have risen sharply through November on vaccine hopes that have spurred equity markets to their best month ever. However, near-term demand concerns over the winter still have the potential to weigh on pricing.
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
A quartet of value opportunities
A top rated property fund manager and investor is cashed up to do deals, sentiment should turn positive for a North Sea exploration company, shares in a remote conferencing company are oversold, and a property development finance company is returning chunks of cash to shareholders.
Simon Thompson