Market Outlook: Are UK equities about to shine? Vaccine approval, G4S, Avon Rubber & more

- FTSE100 is flat but mid and small caps are in the red
- Short term concerns over political uncertainty, including the Brexit situation, but longer term many are talking up the value of the UK market
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Simon Thompson
A quartet of value opportunities
A top rated property fund manager and investor is cashed up to do deals, sentiment should turn positive for a North Sea exploration company, shares in a remote conferencing company are oversold, and a property development finance company is returning chunks of cash to shareholders.
Simon Thompson