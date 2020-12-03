High performance paper gains

Recently, Experian (EXPN) was ordered to change how it handles personal data in the UK within its direct marketing services. The ICO (Information Commissioner’s Office) claimed that Experian was gathering data about people, enhancing it without their knowledge and passing it on to other organisations. Brian Cassin, Experian’s chief executive, said: “We do not track internet activity, nor consumer purchases, preferences, behavioural data or location.” Experian only uses publicly available information so what’s the problem? The ruling has gone to appeal.

Managing Experian can’t be easy. In an interview last year, Mr Cassin said that Experian had to comply with “over a thousand separate pieces of legislation” across all the territories where it operates. As an organisation, it’s used to being investigated. When he became its chief executive in July 2014, Experian was already the largest credit bureau in the world and one of the largest software vendors, serving about a billion consumers and 250m businesses. But it wasn’t growing, so he and his team set about transforming the company. The key was to focus on innovation to allow it to diversify and maintain a competitive edge.

One outcome was its Ascend product, which enables institutions to add their own data to Experian’s in real time. The sophisticated way it can sift through 2bn gigabytes of data in seconds enables clients to streamline their decision-making processes – once embedded, these “decisioning” services are awkward to replace. They now generate 24 per cent of Experian’s revenues; another 21 per cent comes from enabling consumers to control their credit rating and protect themselves from identity fraud.

There are threats. Hacking, for example, or errors in credit reports, as Experian’s main rivals in the US (where it generates 63 per cent of its revenues) can testify. Both Equifax and TransUnion have suffered hefty fines for their transgressions. Cyclical vulnerability is another issue. To reduce this, Experian has been expanding in non-financial sectors, such as telecommunications, utilities, and more recently in healthcare. But, even so, lockdowns smothered Experian’s growth in the second quarter. A recession would intensify its challenges.