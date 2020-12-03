MenuSearch

Join us now

Comment 

High performance paper gains

Paul Jackson

High performance paper gains

Recently, Experian (EXPN) was ordered to change how it handles personal data in the UK within its direct marketing services. The ICO (Information Commissioner’s Office) claimed that Experian was gathering data about people, enhancing it without their knowledge and passing it on to other organisations. Brian Cassin, Experian’s chief executive, said: “We do not track internet activity, nor consumer purchases, preferences, behavioural data or location.” Experian only uses publicly available information so what’s the problem? The ruling has gone to appeal.

Managing Experian can’t be easy. In an interview last year, Mr Cassin said that Experian had to comply with “over a thousand separate pieces of legislation” across all the territories where it operates. As an organisation, it’s used to being investigated. When he became its chief executive in July 2014, Experian was already the largest credit bureau in the world and one of the largest software vendors, serving about a billion consumers and 250m businesses. But it wasn’t growing, so he and his team set about transforming the company. The key was to focus on innovation to allow it to diversify and maintain a competitive edge.

One outcome was its Ascend product, which enables institutions to add their own data to Experian’s in real time. The sophisticated way it can sift through 2bn gigabytes of data in seconds enables clients to streamline their decision-making processes – once embedded, these “decisioning” services are awkward to replace. They now generate 24 per cent of Experian’s revenues; another 21 per cent comes from enabling consumers to control their credit rating and protect themselves from identity fraud.

There are threats. Hacking, for example, or errors in credit reports, as Experian’s main rivals in the US (where it generates 63 per cent of its revenues) can testify. Both Equifax and TransUnion have suffered hefty fines for their transgressions. Cyclical vulnerability is another issue. To reduce this, Experian has been expanding in non-financial sectors, such as telecommunications, utilities, and more recently in healthcare. But, even so, lockdowns smothered Experian’s growth in the second quarter. A recession would intensify its challenges.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Comment

  1. Can Ferrexpo finally catch a break?

  2. Astroturfing the seabed

  3. Copper miners could be shooting themselves in the foot

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    N Brown Group could bring plus-sized profits

  2. Simon Thompson 

    A quartet of value opportunities

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Are UK equities about to shine? Vaccine approval, G4S, Avon Rubber & more

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Inflation expectations rise, OPEC+ rollover expected, AJ Bell, Paragon & more

  5. Results 

    Avon Rubber banking on further US armour demand

More on Comment

Comment 

Can Ferrexpo finally catch a break?

With commodity prices bouncing on good vaccine news Michael Taylor is eyeing a possible breakout in the iron ore producer’s chart

Can Ferrexpo finally catch a break?

Comment 

Astroturfing the seabed

Focus on electric vehicle and renewables demand show deep-sea miners keen for appear green

Alex Hamer

Comment 

Copper miners could be shooting themselves in the foot

It's basic supply/demand, but current prices could bring in enough new production to overwhelm even a growing market

Alex Hamer

Comment 

The eight-year-old corruption case that still matters

The SFO has shown investors the limit of its ability to police London companies after looking into ENRC since 2013

Alex Hamer

Comment 

Landlord income looks set to be stifled further

After improving during the third quarter, the slow reintroduction of lockdown measures could mean retail rent collection rates take another dive

Emma Powell

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now