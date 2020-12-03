Market Outlook: Inflation expectations rise, OPEC+ rollover expected, AJ Bell, Paragon & more

Inflation coming? Whilst regular readers may spot a familiar thread, which I have pulled at on various occasions, we are starting to see signs of inflation coming through. Yields have started to shoot higher along with US 10-year breakeven inflation expectations, with the latter rising to 1.84 per cent, the highest since May 2019 amid signs Washington could yet move on a stimulus package. Five-year average inflation expectations are at 2.25 per cent. Benchmark 10-year US yields climbed to 0.95 per cent, approaching the November peak again. Gold rallied on higher break-evens and lower real yields, now up to $1,840 on the old 38.2 per cent retracement support of the Mar-Aug rally and approaching the key $1,850 support-turned-resistance.

