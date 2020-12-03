The end of the beginning

It is probably too early to categorically declare that Covid-19 has been beaten. But on the day that we emerge from Lockdown 2, news that Pfizer’s vaccine has been approved for use in the UK will surely have lifted the nation’s spirits – even if the market’s reaction was more muted than it had been previously on news of trial results.
To continue reading, register today
to enjoy limited access to the following:
- Daily trading news
- Funds coverage
- Features on big investment themes
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
The Editor
Looking for a silver lining
An optimistic view of the pandemic is that it could unleash a wave of creative disruption
John Hughman