MenuSearch

Join us now

The Editor 

The end of the beginning

John Hughman

The end of the beginning

It is probably too early to categorically declare that Covid-19 has been beaten. But on the day that we emerge from Lockdown 2, news that Pfizer’s vaccine has been approved for use in the UK will surely have lifted the nation’s spirits – even if the market’s reaction was more muted than it had been previously on news of trial results.

To continue reading, register today

to enjoy limited access to the following:

  • Daily trading news
  • Funds coverage
  • Features on big investment themes
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

More on The Editor

  1. Looking for a silver lining

  2. Vaccines and value

  3. Happy Vaccine Day

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    N Brown Group could bring plus-sized profits

  2. Simon Thompson 

    A quartet of value opportunities

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Are UK equities about to shine? Vaccine approval, G4S, Avon Rubber & more

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Inflation expectations rise, OPEC+ rollover expected, AJ Bell, Paragon & more

  5. Results 

    Avon Rubber banking on further US armour demand

More on The Editor

The Editor 

Looking for a silver lining

An optimistic view of the pandemic is that it could unleash a wave of creative disruption

John Hughman

The Editor 

Vaccines and value

The government's announcement of a green industrial revolution highlights the sustainability issues many industries still need to address

John Hughman

The Editor 

Happy Vaccine Day

Markets may be getting ahead of themselves

John Hughman

The Editor 

Predictably unpredictable

The future is inherently unknowable

John Hughman

The Editor 

The real new normal

We are overestimating how much Covid-19 will change our lives in the long term

John Hughman

More from Comment

Economic Indicators 

Public borrowing, private saving

Government borrowing is the counterpart to private savings – which means it could fall a lot in coming years.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Asset Allocation 

On resilience

The economy, and our portfolios, are resilient to many shocks – but not to all of them

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Comment 

High performance paper gains

Experian pays well for success but when can executives cash in?

Paul Jackson

Asset Allocation 

The bigger they are...

The UK's biggest stocks have had a terrible year. Oddly, though, this reinforces the case for tracker funds.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Economic Indicators 

Next week's economics: Dec 7 - 11

Economic upturns in the UK and eurozone are running out of steam, next week's numbers could show.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now