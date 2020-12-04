Market Outlook: FTSE hits post-pandemic high, oil bid on OPEC deal, Berkeley, SSE & more

- Talk of value in UK equities heightened by vaccine and Brexit hopes - leading FTSE100 to its highest level since June
- Sentiment also helped by positive noise around a bipartisan Covid support package in Washington
