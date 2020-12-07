Market Outlook: No white smoke over Brexit talks, Ceres Power, Games Workshop & more

A grey and dreich start in London but it ought to clear. Rather like the weather, it’s all looking a bit murky as far as Brexit goes this morning. European stock markets opened cautiously on Monday with Brexit risks squarely in focus as talks over the weekend seem to have delivered little real progress. There are various reports circulating this morning, but the one that counts will be the official statement. Reports of a breakthrough on fishing rights seems to be premature, with UK officials saying the EU is ‘literally making it up’. There is no white smoke yet – the two sides continue to talk and work towards a deal. A complicating factor this week is the internal market bill, which is going through the Commons again and has really got up the noses of the EU. The dealmakers will not let that stop the talking, but it could create headlines.

